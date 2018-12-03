Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.98 ($13.93).

SHA opened at €7.60 ($8.84) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

