Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BNP Paribas set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.40 ($90.00).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.