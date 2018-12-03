School Specialty, Inc. (SCOO) Insider Joseph M. Yorio Acquires 10,000 Shares

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) insider Joseph M. Yorio purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS SCOO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,662. School Specialty, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered School Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

About School Specialty

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, special needs and education products, early childhood offerings, classroom technology, planning and student development, and school health and furniture; and project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

