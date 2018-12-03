Schroder Investment Management Group Has $13.71 Million Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $185.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

