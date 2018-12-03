Schroder Investment Management Group Has $16.58 Million Position in Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,358,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Noble were worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Noble by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Noble by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NE shares. Societe Generale upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of NE stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. Noble Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. The company had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/schroder-investment-management-group-has-16-58-million-position-in-noble-co-plc-ne.html.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.