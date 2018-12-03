Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,179 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $220,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $128,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 44.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 209,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 64,276 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.3% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 164,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

