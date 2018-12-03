Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 648,125 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,126,000 after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 5,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $38,695.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,126.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $36,219.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

