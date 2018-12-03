Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF) Holdings Lessened by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 313.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2,853.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index alerts:

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/schwab-fundamental-international-large-company-index-fndf-holdings-lessened-by-ironsides-asset-advisors-llc.html.

See Also: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.