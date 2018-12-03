Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 27.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the third quarter worth about $14,075,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 264,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 28.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/schwab-fundamental-u-s-large-company-index-fndx-position-boosted-by-comerica-bank.html.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.