Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Shares Sold by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,085 shares during the quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.94. 21,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,320. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

