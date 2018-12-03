Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.86. 640,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,470. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

