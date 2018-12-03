Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Director Purchases $3,842,333.10 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 91,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,842,333.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 32,512 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,178.88.

On Friday, November 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 5,415 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,375.85.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 365,671 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,299,674.64.

NASDAQ STX opened at $43.09 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,122,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,473,662,000 after purchasing an additional 400,201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,872,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

