SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SemGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.03. SemGroup reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SemGroup will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SemGroup.

Get SemGroup alerts:

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.71 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. SemGroup’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of SemGroup from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SemGroup from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of SEMG traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 93,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,755. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. SemGroup has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $30.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. SemGroup’s payout ratio is -787.50%.

In other SemGroup news, Director William J. Mcadam acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SemGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,998,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,321,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SemGroup by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 363,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SemGroup by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,363,000 after purchasing an additional 953,465 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SemGroup by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,924,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,710,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in SemGroup by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,843,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,689,000 after purchasing an additional 555,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SemGroup (SEMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.