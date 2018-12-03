Sense Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last Week (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Sense token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. Sense has a total market capitalization of $959,261.00 and $6,103.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sense has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sense alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.02392001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00128061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00195298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.68 or 0.09651493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sense Profile

Sense’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 663,636,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,811,396 tokens. The official website for Sense is www.sensetoken.com. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sense Token Trading

Sense can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sense should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sense using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sense and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.