Sentinel (SENT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,269.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $20,269.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000226 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000204 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

