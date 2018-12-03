Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,300 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties accounts for about 2.0% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,861,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,407,000 after buying an additional 597,270 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 902,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 633,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 118,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.89. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 222 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

