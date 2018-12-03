Service Co. International (SCI) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,484,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293,961 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Service Co. International worth $286,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $125,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 707.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $221,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Service Co. International stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $426,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,789,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,400 shares of company stock worth $14,012,985. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

