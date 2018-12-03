Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Stake Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $31,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SERV. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 104.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Servicemaster Global news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $113,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

