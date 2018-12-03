ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

NOW stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.60. 1,528,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,696. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $112.84 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of -177.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $405,875.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Donahoe sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $2,513,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,621,334.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,718 shares of company stock worth $37,324,308. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

