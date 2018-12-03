Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $7,939,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,868 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,472.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,319 shares of company stock worth $10,978,971 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

