Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.50 Million Position in Lear Co. (LEA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 2,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $136.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

