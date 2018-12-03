Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 108.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 85.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE DVMT opened at $105.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

