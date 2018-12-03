Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,882 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8,671.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 296.3% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $87.98 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,882 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/shell-asset-management-co-sells-1882-shares-of-northern-trust-co-ntrs.html.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.