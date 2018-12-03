Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Increases By 29.4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,086,862 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 15,517,135 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,749,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $29,462,404.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 52,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $282,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,230,000 shares of company stock worth $362,431,200. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 218.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $159,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.38 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 51.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

