Short Interest in Kroger Co (KR) Increases By 7.9%

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,562,159 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 42,227,628 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,404,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $29.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. Kroger has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $734,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $1,480,298. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,063,000 after acquiring an additional 660,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,465,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kroger by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,668,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,848,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,935,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.84.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

