Short Interest in Legacy Reserves Inc (LGCY) Expands By 49.0%

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,637,176 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 1,098,917 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,553 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider James Daniel Westcott sold 301,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $1,411,712.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul T. Horne sold 563,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $2,637,418.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 357,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,560 and sold 1,524,115 shares valued at $7,132,858. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Legacy Reserves by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 248,878 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in Legacy Reserves during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Legacy Reserves during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Legacy Reserves during the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Legacy Reserves by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,504,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,944,000 after buying an additional 747,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

LGCY stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Legacy Reserves has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $145.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Reserves will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LGCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Legacy Reserves in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Legacy Reserves has an average rating of “Sell”.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

