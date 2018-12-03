Short Interest in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Grows By 19.8%

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,604,308 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 33,903,084 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,001,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.51 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

