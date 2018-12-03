Short Interest in TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Decreases By 46.1%

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,344 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the October 31st total of 781,813 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $969.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. TCG BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.06%.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,038,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in TCG BDC by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 611,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 194,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCG BDC by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 163,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

