Shotspotter (SSTI) Now Covered by National Securities

Research analysts at National Securities began coverage on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shotspotter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shotspotter from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $50.00 price target on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of SSTI opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 2.06. Shotspotter has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,602,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,911 shares of company stock worth $5,288,111. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

