Shutterfly (SFLY) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Aegis currently has a $78.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Shutterfly from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shutterfly from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterfly currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

SFLY stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Shutterfly has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterfly will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $182,843.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,843.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at $598,624.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the 3rd quarter worth $5,889,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

Further Reading: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.