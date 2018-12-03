SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $61,417.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,869.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.02790818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.04118767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00794773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.01411029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00119732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.01835699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00437986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,197,581 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

