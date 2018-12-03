Sidoti Begins Coverage on Onespan (OSPN)

Research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSPN. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded Onespan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.03. 4,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,486. The firm has a market cap of $683.15 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $156,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,122. 22.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 175,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

