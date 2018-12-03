Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.91

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 8724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 75.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 12,865.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 75.6% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,119,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

