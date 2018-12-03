Sify Technologies (SIFY) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,859. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 172.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287,282 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Sify Technologies worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.