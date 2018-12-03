SIG (SHI) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHI. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 144.30 ($1.89).

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 107.40 ($1.40) on Thursday. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 108.25 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.90 ($2.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th.

In other SIG news, insider Nick Maddock purchased 62,938 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £66,714.28 ($87,174.02). Also, insider Andrew Allner purchased 12,014 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £15,017.50 ($19,623.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,071 shares of company stock worth $8,188,172.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.