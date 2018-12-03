Silent Notary (SNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, TOPBTC and Hotbit. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $121,635.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top, DDEX, YoBit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

