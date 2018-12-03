SilverCrest Metals Inc (SIL) Director Buys C$24,804.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Hannes Philip Portmann bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,804.00.

Shares of CVE:SIL traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,251. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$3.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.30 to C$4.45 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.68.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

