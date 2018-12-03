SINA (SINA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SINA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SINA opened at $64.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SINA has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.76 million. SINA had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SINA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SINA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of SINA in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SINA in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

