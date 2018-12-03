Sirios Capital Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 189,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 295,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. 1,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,826. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

