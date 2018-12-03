Sirios Capital Management L P Buys 50,258 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,258 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 146.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

NYSE:PXD traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,761. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $140.54 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/sirios-capital-management-l-p-buys-50258-shares-of-pioneer-natural-resources-pxd.html.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.