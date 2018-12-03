Sirios Capital Management L P Takes $4.69 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $38,358,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,837,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,459,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000 in the last three months.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.94. 3,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,272. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Gabelli started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

