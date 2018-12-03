SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $128.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 27,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,276. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $15.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

