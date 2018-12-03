Sky Plc (SKYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sky Plc (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKYAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SKY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SKY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut SKY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Get SKY alerts:

SKY stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. SKY has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

About SKY

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.