Skyline Co. (SKY) Major Shareholder Sells $21,800,000.00 in Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $21,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 25th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 3,716,058 shares of Skyline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $103,789,499.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $22.52 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skyline in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

