Skyline (SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Skyline in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyline in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Skyline has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million.

In related news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 12,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $361,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,154.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 3,777,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $105,494,095.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,642,729 shares of company stock valued at $235,458,869.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Skyline by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Skyline by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Skyline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Skyline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

