SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Receives $108.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $365,241.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,064.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $3,229,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,359,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,189,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,128,000 after purchasing an additional 554,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 300.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2,613.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 324,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 231.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 317,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.