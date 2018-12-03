Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Lifted to Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has C$26.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.85 and a 12-month high of C$37.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.