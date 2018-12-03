Smartsheet (SMAR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.44–0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.6-175.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.53 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $-0.15–0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,542. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 22,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $582,604.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kara Hamilton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,314.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

