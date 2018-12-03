Smartsheet (SMAR) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.15–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.6 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.44–0.42 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $27.06. 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.21 million. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kara Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,186 shares of company stock worth $2,899,314 over the last three months.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

