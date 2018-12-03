Snap Inc (SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.24 Million

Analysts expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to announce sales of $375.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.10 million and the lowest is $363.66 million. Snap posted sales of $285.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.42% and a negative net margin of 131.39%. The business had revenue of $297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snap to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

In related news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $120,994.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $80,070.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,146.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650,187 shares of company stock worth $25,777,654 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 18.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Snap by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Snap by 6.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Snap by 69.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Snap by 41.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $6.51 on Monday. Snap has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.49.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

